A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer was unable to navigate under its own power Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said, with media reports saying it may have hit a rock on the seabed off the coast of Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The ministry said the 4,550-ton JS Inazuma had dropped anchor after taking a large hit in waters off Yamaguchi Prefecture’s Suo-Oshima Island. No injuries were immediately reported, though a 30-by-30-meter oil slick on the surface of the sea was confirmed.

Live video broadcast by NHK showed the destroyer as crew members at the back of the vessel apparently attempted to sop up oil that had leaked from the ship.