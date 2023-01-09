  • Supporters former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clash with security forces during a demonstration against Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Sunday. | REUTERS
BRASILIA – Supporters of Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the most fraught election in a generation last year, announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until Jan. 31 after capital security forces initially were overwhelmed by the invaders.

In a news conference, he blamed Bolsonaro and complained about a lack of security in the capital, saying authorities had allowed “fascists” and “fanatics” to wreak havoc.

