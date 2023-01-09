Following the lowering of the legal age of adulthood to 18 last April, more municipalities have changed the name of ceremonies traditionally held for 20-year-olds on Coming of Age Day, which this year fell on Monday.
Some municipalities are also trying to avoid holding the ceremony for 18-year-olds in January, as they are busy preparing for university entrance exams or job hunting.
The city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, held a ceremony for 20-year-olds at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday.
