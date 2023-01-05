Influenza spread relatively fast in the Tohoku and Kanto regions in the week through Dec. 25, health ministry data showed Wednesday.
The trend was apparent from details of reports from 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions across the country.
Last week, the ministry said that Japan had entered the influenza season, with 1.24 cases per reporting institution for the week, exceeding the threshold of 1.0.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.