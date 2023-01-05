  • Seasonal flu is spreading fast in the Kanto and Tohoku regions. | KYODO
Influenza spread relatively fast in the Tohoku and Kanto regions in the week through Dec. 25, health ministry data showed Wednesday.

The trend was apparent from details of reports from 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions across the country.

Last week, the ministry said that Japan had entered the influenza season, with 1.24 cases per reporting institution for the week, exceeding the threshold of 1.0.

