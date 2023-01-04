For Russians who have been fighting on Ukraine’s side as part of the Freedom of Russia legion since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, secrecy is of the utmost importance.

The exact number of their personnel is strictly confidential, their positions are never disclosed and their statements are carefully worded.

Their spokesman, who uses the nom de guerre Caesar, walks through what remains of an Orthodox monastery in Dolina, a village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region that was recaptured from Russian forces in the autumn.