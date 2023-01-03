The operator of Toei Bus services in Tokyo is working to inform users of twin baby strollers that they can board buses without folding their strollers, with the babies staying in them.

Such efforts are being made in hopes of easing concerns about bus use that grew among families with multiple babies after Kana Oyama, a former Japanese national team volleyball player, wrote on her blog about difficulties she experienced when using Toei Bus services with her twins.

On Dec. 20, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Bureau of Transportation, which offers bus services in the capital, held an event at which the guardians of twins were invited to practice procedures for riding a bus with an unfolded twin stroller, aiming to help them use bus services without worries.