The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), a major opposition force, plan to maintain their cooperation in the upcoming parliamentary session as they seek to hold the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to account.

This is because the CDP-Nippon Ishin collaboration bore fruit to a certain extent in the parliamentary session that ended in December, such as the enactment of a new law to aid victims of problematic behavior by religious and other organizations including the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

But candidates to be fielded by the two parties are expected to clash in a series of local elections set for April.