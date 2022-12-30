  • Jiji

  • SHARE
A statue of Jose Rizal in Tokyo's Hibiya Park | KYODO
A statue of Jose Rizal in Tokyo’s Hibiya Park | KYODO

Manila – Pedestrians in a nondescript corner of Hibiya Park in Tokyo rarely pay attention to the bronze bust of a man which looks over a specific corner of the grounds.

The man is Jose Rizal (1861-96), a doctor and writer who led the independence of the Philippines from Spain’s colonial rule. He is a national hero of the Southeast Asian country.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW