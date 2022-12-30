  • Shoppers crowd Tokyo's Ameyoko shopping district on Thursday | REUTERS
    Shoppers crowd Tokyo's Ameyoko shopping district on Thursday | REUTERS

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 148,076 on Friday, down by some 26,000 from a week before.

The country also logged 258 new deaths, while the number of severely ill patients rose by nine from the previous day to 574.

Tokyo confirmed 14,525 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 2,807 from a week before.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW