Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted eight golden rings to Moscow-allied leaders of post-Soviet countries, sparking a torrent of jokes and comparisons with power-hungry tyrant Sauron from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

During a summit that took place in St. Petersburg on Monday and Tuesday, the leaders of eight post-Soviet states received golden rings that showcase the emblem of the regional organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and feature the engraved words “Russia” and “Happy New Year 2023.”

Putin kept the ninth ring for himself.