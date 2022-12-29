  • COVID-19 patients being treated at a hospital in Tianjin, China, on Wednesday. Cities across China have struggled with surging infections, a resulting shortage of pharmaceuticals and overflowing hospital wards and crematoriums after Beijing suddenly dismantled its 'zero-COVID' lockdown and testing regime. | AFP-JIJI
    COVID-19 patients being treated at a hospital in Tianjin, China, on Wednesday. Cities across China have struggled with surging infections, a resulting shortage of pharmaceuticals and overflowing hospital wards and crematoriums after Beijing suddenly dismantled its "zero-COVID" lockdown and testing regime. | AFP-JIJI
An explosion of COVID-19 cases in China as the country lifts its zero-COVID measures could create a “potential breeding ground” for new variants to emerge, health experts warn.

China announced this week that incoming travelers would no longer have to quarantine from Jan. 8, the latest major reversal of tight restrictions that have kept the country largely closed off to the world since the start of the pandemic.

While the country’s National Health Commission has stopped issuing daily case numbers, officials in several cities estimate that hundreds of thousands of people have been infected in recent weeks. Hospitals and crematoriums have been overwhelmed across the country.

