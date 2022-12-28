  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang in this undated photo released on Tuesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country’s military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension.

On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the party’s 8th Central Committee, Kim reviewed the “newly created challenging situation” on the Korean peninsula and the broader political landscapes, the report said.

The third-generation leader set the direction for the “anti-enemy struggle” and goals for reinforcing defense power, it added.

