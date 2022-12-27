Saitama – Police sent a 40-year-old man to prosecutors on a murder charge Tuesday after three people were found dead with blunt trauma injuries in Saitama Prefecture.
Jun Saito is suspected of killing William Bishop Jr., a 69-year-old U.S. national, by hitting him with a blunt object and damaging his spinal cord on the premises of a residence in Hanno around 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Bishop, his 68-year-old wife Izumi Morita, and their 32-year-old daughter were found dead outside the residence with multiple wounds on Sunday.
