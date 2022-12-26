  • Shunji Kono speaks to his supporters Sunday in the city of Miyazaki after winning a fourth term in the Miyazaki gubernatorial election. | KYODO
    Shunji Kono speaks to his supporters Sunday in the city of Miyazaki after winning a fourth term in the Miyazaki gubernatorial election. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Miyazaki – Incumbent Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono secured a fourth term in Sunday’s gubernatorial election in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Kono, 58, defeated former Gov. Hideo Higashikokubaru, 65, and another candidate.

Voter turnout came to 56.69%, up sharply from the previous gubernatorial poll’s turnout rate of 33.9%, which set a record low.

