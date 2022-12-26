  • Women in a vehicle in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Sunday | AFP-JIJI
    Women in a vehicle in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Sunday | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Kabul – Several foreign aid groups announced Sunday that they were suspending operations in Afghanistan, after the country’s Taliban rulers ordered all nongovernmental organizations to stop female staff from working.

Their announcement prompted warnings from international officials and from NGOs that humanitarian aid would be hard hit.

“We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” said Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE in a joint statement.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW