Kabul – Several foreign aid groups announced Sunday that they were suspending operations in Afghanistan, after the country’s Taliban rulers ordered all nongovernmental organizations to stop female staff from working.
Their announcement prompted warnings from international officials and from NGOs that humanitarian aid would be hard hit.
“We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” said Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE in a joint statement.
