While the government adopted a fiscal 2023 budget bill with record general-account spending of some ¥114 trillion Friday, its contribution to a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming for seems likely to be limited.
The record spending reflects a significant increase in defense outlays.
The government has estimated the country’s real gross domestic product growth in fiscal 2023 at 1.5%. But whether such growth will be realized depends on corporate wage hikes and the inflation situation.
