The fatality rate for COVID-19 patients age 80 or over in Japan fell to 1.69% in July and August amid the seventh wave of infections, down from 7.92% in July to October 2021, health ministry data showed Wednesday.

The proportion of COVID-19 patients in the same age group who developed severe symptoms also plunged, falling to 1.86% from 10.21%, the data showed.

The July to August period was when the nation saw the BA.5 omicron subvariant spread rapidly, while the delta variant was the main cause of infections in the July to October 2021 period.