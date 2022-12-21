  • Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita (left) and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto in Sapporo in September | KYODO
    Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita (left) and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto in Sapporo in September | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The mayor of 2030 Winter Olympic candidate city Sapporo said Tuesday his city would halt the aggressive momentum of its bid promotion efforts in the wake of scandals surrounding last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“We must first dispel the public’s unease rather than rushing forward blindly without regard to appearances,” Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto told a news conference held jointly with the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo.

A public survey about the city hosting the Games was held in March, but amid declining support for another Olympics, a similar survey will be conducted nationwide.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW