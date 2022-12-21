The mayor of 2030 Winter Olympic candidate city Sapporo said Tuesday his city would halt the aggressive momentum of its bid promotion efforts in the wake of scandals surrounding last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“We must first dispel the public’s unease rather than rushing forward blindly without regard to appearances,” Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto told a news conference held jointly with the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo.

A public survey about the city hosting the Games was held in March, but amid declining support for another Olympics, a similar survey will be conducted nationwide.