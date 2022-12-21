Japanese dairy farmers are in an increasingly tough situation, hit hard by rising production costs blamed partly on higher prices of formula feed for milk cows since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also battered by production cuts for raw milk after past oversupply, a growing number of dairy farmers are quitting the business.

An industry organization in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, one of the biggest production areas for dairy goods in Japan, has decided to cut production for 2023, stoking concerns over impacts on local dairy farmers.