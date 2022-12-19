The Japanese public has upped the pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration, with a Kyodo News poll finding Sunday that 64.9% of respondents disapprove of a recently announced plan to raise taxes to finance a substantial increase in the nation's defense spending.

The support rate for his Cabinet, meanwhile, remained at 33.1% from last month's survey, the lowest since its launch last year. The disapproval rating was almost unchanged at 51.5%.

On Friday, Kishida announced Japan's new security strategy to forge ahead with its biggest defense buildup program since World War II amid China's rise and North Korea's nuclear threats.