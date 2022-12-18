The city of Nagano has come under fire for its recent decision to close a public park in response to a noise complaint from a local family, with more than 600 people from across the country contacting the city to criticize the decision over the impact on children.

But the real issue seems to be not so much the noise itself but the lack of communication between the city government and residents.

Earlier this month, the Nagano Municipal Government decided to close Aokijima Park, a 1,376-square-meter park near an elementary school and a nursery, next March.