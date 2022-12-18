  • People walk past a Christmas tree in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo confirmed 13,646 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of about 1,400 from a week before.

Eleven new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the capital. There were 32 severely ill patients, unchanged from Saturday.

