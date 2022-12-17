Flowers were laid and prayers were sent on Saturday to mourn the victims of an arson attack at a mental health clinic in Osaka a year ago.
The fire killed 26 people, including 49-year-old clinic head Kotaro Nishizawa and patients, on Dec. 17 last year.
A woman who used to go to the clinic was among people who visited the site to mourn the victims. She laid a bouquet of roses with a letter asking Nishizawa and deceased patients who used to be in the same rehabilitation program with her to “watch over from the sky.”
