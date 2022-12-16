  • A ground ejection test — a high-power solid fuel engine test — conducted at the Saikai satellite launch site in South Pyongan Province on Thursday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    A ground ejection test — a high-power solid fuel engine test — conducted at the Saikai satellite launch site in South Pyongan Province on Thursday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

SEOUL – North Korea has tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor,” state media reported on Friday, as the isolated country seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speeds up its nuclear and missile programs.

The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the official KCNA news agency said.

The static firing test proved the motor’s reliability and stability, providing a “guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system,” KCNA added.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW