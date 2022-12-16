SEOUL – North Korea has tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor,” state media reported on Friday, as the isolated country seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speeds up its nuclear and missile programs.
The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the official KCNA news agency said.
The static firing test proved the motor’s reliability and stability, providing a “guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system,” KCNA added.
