The Bank of Japan is likely to conduct a review of its monetary policy some time in 2023 and is poised to keep settings unchanged at next week’s meeting, according to a majority of central bank watchers surveyed.

All 47 economists polled expect no change in the BOJ’s negative interest rate and yield curve control program at the end of the two-day gathering on Dec. 20. Some 84% of respondents said the central bank should conduct a review following a decade of running massive monetary stimulus.

Some 68% of economists anticipate the announcement of a review in 2023: 30% see it in the first six months, while 38% expect it will come in the second-half.