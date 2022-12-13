  • Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are increasingly meeting in small groups for drinking and dining rather than holding large year-end parties. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Change in Japan’s culture of holding year-end parties is in evidence this December, the third end-of-year season since the start of the pandemic.

Due to worries about an eighth wave of coronavirus infections, people are increasingly meeting in small groups for drinking and dining.

Meanwhile, a private-sector survey found that 70% of respondents considered year-end parties unnecessary.

