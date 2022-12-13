Change in Japan’s culture of holding year-end parties is in evidence this December, the third end-of-year season since the start of the pandemic.
Due to worries about an eighth wave of coronavirus infections, people are increasingly meeting in small groups for drinking and dining.
Meanwhile, a private-sector survey found that 70% of respondents considered year-end parties unnecessary.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.