Plaintiffs on Tuesday appealed a Tokyo court ruling that concluded the government’s ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional.
The Tokyo District Court rejected their damages claim but said in its Nov. 30 ruling that the existing legal system not allowing a same-sex couple to marry and become a family is in a “state of unconstitutionality” that infringes their human rights.
In the lawsuit filed in February 2019, the eight plaintiffs including same-sex couples argued that the ban on same-sex marriage violates the Constitution, which ensures the right to equality and guarantees the freedom to marry.
