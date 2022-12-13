  • Plaintiffs and their supporters head to the Tokyo District Court on Nov. 30 to hear a ruling on a damages lawsuit filed by same-sex couples. | KYODO
    Plaintiffs and their supporters head to the Tokyo District Court on Nov. 30 to hear a ruling on a damages lawsuit filed by same-sex couples. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Plaintiffs on Tuesday appealed a Tokyo court ruling that concluded the government’s ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional.

The Tokyo District Court rejected their damages claim but said in its Nov. 30 ruling that the existing legal system not allowing a same-sex couple to marry and become a family is in a “state of unconstitutionality” that infringes their human rights.

In the lawsuit filed in February 2019, the eight plaintiffs including same-sex couples argued that the ban on same-sex marriage violates the Constitution, which ensures the right to equality and guarantees the freedom to marry.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW