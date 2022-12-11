  • A rendition of the Ispace lunar lander on the moon | ISPACE / VIA KYODO　
    A rendition of the Ispace lunar lander on the moon | ISPACE / VIA KYODO　

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Washington – A Japanese startup’s spacecraft was launched to the moon on Sunday in the country’s first-ever lunar mission and the first of its kind by a private company.

The launch was carried out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Cape Canaveral in the U.S. state of Florida after two postponements for additional preflight checks.

The spacecraft, built by Tokyo-based startup Ispace, blasted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 am, live footage of the launch showed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW