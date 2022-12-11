A Japanese startup’s spacecraft was launched to the moon on Sunday in the country’s first-ever lunar mission and the first of its kind by a private company.

The launch was carried out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Cape Canaveral in the U.S. state of Florida after two postponements for additional preflight checks.

The spacecraft, built by Tokyo-based startup Ispace, blasted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 am, live footage of the launch showed.