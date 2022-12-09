U.S. President Joe Biden’s move to exchange a notorious arms dealer for women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, without a deal for former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, was celebrated by much of his party while opening the president to criticism the deal was lopsided and risks detentions of more Americans abroad.

Biden announced the deal Thursday, saying Griner was on a flight home after the U.S. swapped Viktor Bout, the so-called “merchant of death,” whom Russia has been working for years to free.

The Kremlin quickly characterized the swap as an example of Russian President Vladimir Putin one-upping Biden, with human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova calling Bout’s return “a true Christmas present.” Putin could also point to Griner’s release as a humanitarian gesture even as his military assault on Ukraine continues.