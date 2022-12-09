  • Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping sign documents during a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday. | SAUDI ROYAL COURT / VIA REUTERS
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit to Riyadh by Chinese President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.

King Salman signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” with Xi, who received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West.

Xi’s car was escorted to the king’s palace by members of the Saudi Royal Guard riding Arabian horses and carrying Chinese and Saudi flags, and he later attended a welcome banquet.

