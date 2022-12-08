Japan posted a current account deficit of ¥64.1 billion ($470 million) in October, its first red ink in nine months, as the yen’s recent weakness and rising oil prices inflated import costs, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

The current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, turned red in the reporting month from a ¥1.73 trillion surplus a year earlier, marking the sharpest drop on record, according to the ministry’s preliminary data.

The country’s goods trade deficit stood at ¥1.88 trillion, after imports totaled ¥10.86 trillion, up 56.9% from a year earlier for the 21st straight month of increase.