Managers at nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies have lost confidence in the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, citing dissatisfaction over his effectiveness and handling of inflation, according to a Reuters monthly survey.

Dissatisfaction among major corporations mirrors public opinion polls showing dwindling support for Kishida amid scandals that have taken down three of his ministers.

In the survey, 63% of respondents said they did not support the administration. Uncertainty over Kishida’s economic growth strategy was the most commonly cited reason for dissatisfaction, followed by lack of policy execution and his response to the weak yen and rising prices.