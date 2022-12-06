Japan should hold negotiations with North Korea as part of its efforts to ease tensions in the region, an expert has said.

“It’s important to provide North Korea, by continuing negotiations, with ‘a sense of reassurance'” that Japan will not be a threat to the reclusive country, Tadashi Kimiya, a professor at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences of the University of Tokyo, said in a recent interview.

Kimiya, a specialist on Korean Peninsula issues, said the possible resumption of talks between Japan and North Korea over normalizing their diplomatic relations should be used as a catalyst to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.