Despite an unprecedented show of civil disobedience in mainland China over its stringent “COVID-zero” measures, people in Hong Kong have so far demonstrated a notable lack of sympathy and support toward the situation across the border.

Over the past week, Hong Kong has seen a series of small-scale solidarity protests at local universities and on the streets, with individuals lighting candles and holding white placards in support of the demonstrations across China.

But despite this apparent show of solidarity, there was little participation from local Hong Kong citizens, as exchange students and immigrants from the mainland mainly attended the protests.