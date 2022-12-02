No abnormalities were revealed in an examination of a prostate tissue sample from Emperor Naruhito, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The tissue sample was taken from the 62-year-old on Sunday after the agency announced in October his prostate-specific antigen level, a tumor marker, was slightly higher than normal and an MRI scan he underwent in early November had confirmed an enlarged prostate.

The agency said the emperor has no symptoms and is spending his days as usual. His health condition will continue to be monitored through blood tests, according to Ryozo Nagai, medical supervisor of the imperial household.