Toyota Motor reported on Tuesday a 23% rise in October global vehicle output, beating its own target for a third month in a row, as the industry strives to get past persistent chip shortages that have hobbled production.

The Japanese automaker produced 771,382 vehicles globally in October, above a downgraded target of 750,000 units and up 23% from the same month a year earlier.

But growth slowed from a record monthly output of more than 887,000 cars manufactured in September, and Toyota continues to face supply chain disruptions as China battles nationwide COVID-19 outbreaks and implements restrictions and lockdowns.