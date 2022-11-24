  • A tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay, near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia | REUTERS
Talks to finalize a cap on the price of Russian oil long in the works by the United States and pro-Ukraine allies faced a setback Wednesday, as a meeting of senior European Union diplomats over the exact price and other details ended without agreement.

The plan is close to being finalized and must be in place before an EU embargo on Russian oil imports kicks in Dec. 5.

