  • The government seeks to arrange in fiscal 2024 a new security budget to create a new organization to fight against cyberattacks. | GETTY IMAGES
  • Kyodo

Japan is considering creating a new organization to lead the country’s fight against cyberattacks, with control over units of its defense and police forces currently coping with such attacks, according to government sources.

The government seeks to arrange in fiscal 2024 a new security budget covering the envisioned body, which expands on the role of the existing National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, or NISC, the sources said Wednesday.

