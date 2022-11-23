With reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba at the center of a money scandal, opposition forces are poised to intensify their criticism of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet.
Three other Cabinet ministers have fallen like dominoes in the past few weeks amid a series of resignations, and some believe that forcing Akiba out of his post could deal a final blow to the Cabinet.
