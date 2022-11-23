  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks about Cabinet ministers' resignations at an Upper House plenary session on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks about Cabinet ministers' resignations at an Upper House plenary session on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

With reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba at the center of a money scandal, opposition forces are poised to intensify their criticism of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet.

Three other Cabinet ministers have fallen like dominoes in the past few weeks amid a series of resignations, and some believe that forcing Akiba out of his post could deal a final blow to the Cabinet.

