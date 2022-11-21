  • Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri heads the closing session of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
They got there in the end. After dawn on Sunday morning in Egypt, bleary-eyed ministers adopted a final agreement for COP27 and completed more than two weeks of U.N. climate negotiations in the Sinai peninsula.

The deal included a historic provision to set up a fund to help poorer countries face the harm caused by climate change, and that outcome was understandably celebrated by nations on the front line of a warming world. “A mission 30 years in the making has been accomplished,” said Molwyn Joseph, the minister from Antigua and Barbuda and chair of the AOSIS group of small island nations.

