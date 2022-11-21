The public must shoulder the financial burden of strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, experts said at a meeting Monday.
At the fourth meeting of a government panel on ways to drastically boost Japan’s defense power, chaired by former Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae, the experts submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a draft of the panel’s proposal, pointing out that “securing a stable source of funding is fundamental.”
