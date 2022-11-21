  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an expert panel on boosting Japan's defense capabilities, held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an expert panel on boosting Japan's defense capabilities, held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The public must shoulder the financial burden of strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, experts said at a meeting Monday.

At the fourth meeting of a government panel on ways to drastically boost Japan’s defense power, chaired by former Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae, the experts submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a draft of the panel’s proposal, pointing out that “securing a stable source of funding is fundamental.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW