Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to sack internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, the Yomiuri newspaper reported Sunday, a move that would make Terada the third Cabinet minister to leave in under a month in a fresh blow for Kishida’s battered support ratings.
Kishida made the decision to oust Terada on Saturday given increasing pressure within his party to lessen the impact on the upcoming parliament session on the second extra budget for the fiscal year through March and will discuss the procedures with aides on Sunday, Yomiuri said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.