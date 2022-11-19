BANGKOK – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will decide on a Cabinet reshuffle at an appropriate time amid growing calls for him to replace scandal-hit internal affairs minister Minoru Terada.
“In order to tackle difficult challenges, I, as prime minister, will decide (on a reshuffle) when appropriate,” Kishida told a news conference in Bangkok as he wrapped up his attendance at the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit.
