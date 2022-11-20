KOBE – A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching his mother in the head the previous day on her 100th birthday, leaving her in critical condition, police said.
Hiromu Nozawa, 69, is suspected of committing the assault on his mother Toshiko at their home in Kobe at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The woman suffered an acute subdural hemorrhage and remains unconscious after the incident, the police said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.