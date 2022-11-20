  • The western Japanese port city of Kobe. A resident of the city was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching his mother in the head the previous day on her 100th birthday, leaving her in critical condition, police said. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

KOBE – A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching his mother in the head the previous day on her 100th birthday, leaving her in critical condition, police said.

Hiromu Nozawa, 69, is suspected of committing the assault on his mother Toshiko at their home in Kobe at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The woman suffered an acute subdural hemorrhage and remains unconscious after the incident, the police said.

