  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Kyoto – Prosecutors indicted a gang member on Friday over the murder of Takayuki Ohigashi, the president of gyōza dumpling restaurant chain Ohsho Food Service who was killed in Kyoto in 2013.

Yukio Tanaka, 56, a senior member of a group affiliated with major crime syndicate Kudo-kai, is suspected of murder. He was arrested in late October, nearly nine years after the incident.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW