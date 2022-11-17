  • Staff members at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, in September 2020. | REUTERS
    Staff members at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, in September 2020. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

As pandemic restrictions are slowly peeled away and the pickup in tourism boosts a demand for workers, female job-seekers — who make up the bulk of part-time and irregular employment in Japan — will likely welcome the news.

But academics say that rather than returning to a post-pandemic norm, the gender inequality that created the imbalance must be addressed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED