As fears of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections mount, Japan’s top government spokesman said Wednesday that the government will not impose restrictions on people’s movement if the severity of the virus behind the wave is similar to previous omicron variants.
“Our basic stance is that we will carry on with our social and economic activities and will not restrict people’s behavior, while taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.
