  • A man receives a COVID-19 booster shot at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in October. | KYODO
    A man receives a COVID-19 booster shot at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in October. | KYODO
  • SHARE

As fears of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections mount, Japan’s top government spokesman said Wednesday that the government will not impose restrictions on people’s movement if the severity of the virus behind the wave is similar to previous omicron variants.

“Our basic stance is that we will carry on with our social and economic activities and will not restrict people’s behavior, while taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED