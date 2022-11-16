  • Passengers with luggage gather at the arrival lobby of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Oct. 11. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s transport and hospitality industries are struggling to find enough staff to keep up with a rebound in demand, as tourists return to the country after the borders reopened a month ago.

The number of people working at hotels and inns is 30% below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Japan Accommodation and Lodging Foundation, while airlines and tour bus operators report full bookings.

