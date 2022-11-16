Japan’s transport and hospitality industries are struggling to find enough staff to keep up with a rebound in demand, as tourists return to the country after the borders reopened a month ago.
The number of people working at hotels and inns is 30% below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Japan Accommodation and Lodging Foundation, while airlines and tour bus operators report full bookings.
