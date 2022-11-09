  • Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis-equipped destroyer Maya in Yokohama in March 2020 | KYODO
Japan is considering downsizing two destroyers to be built with the Aegis ballistic missile interceptor system from their original design in a bid to increase their mobility, government sources have said.

While the destroyers were principally designed to protect against ballistic missiles, the government also plans to make them multipurpose vessels capable of carrying the U.S.-developed Tomahawk cruise missile, which it is considering introducing, the sources said Tuesday.

