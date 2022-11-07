Japan’s coast guard is planning to share all surveillance information, including aerial photos taken by unmanned aircraft, with the nation’s Maritime Self-Defense Force in real time, a source close to the matter said Monday.
Amid China’s growing military strength and North Korea’s repeated launches of ballistic missiles, the plan comes as the Japanese government is set to update the National Security Strategy, its long-term policy guideline, and compile the fiscal 2023 initial budget, both by the end of this year.
